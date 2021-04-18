A CHANGE in planning rules that will ensure Wales benefits from the Great British staycation has been welcomed by landowners.
The Welsh Government’s announcement increasing permitted development rights from 28 to 56 days means greater freedom for farms and rural businesses to offer temporary accommodation, says Nigel Hollett from CLA Cymru.
“More camp-sites, activity-based businesses, refreshments and retail outlets will play a significant role in regenerating Wales’ economy as 2021 becomes the year of the Great British staycation. It’s made possible because more time is to be allowed for land to be used for temporary businesses,” he said.
“Doubling the permitted trading period in 2021 makes business more viable, enabling businesspeople to manage risk, take-on staff and re-invest.
"This will revitalise the economy, creating jobs and attracting more visitors to spend in Wales. We’ve long pressed for this change for this year as an important step towards responsible regeneration to lockdown-wracked rural communities.”
He said the Welsh Government announcement includess moveable structures – which means land can be used for temporary camping sites for 56 days. It also means that working equipment can be used, and shelters can be erected for employees or customers.
“Many farmers and land owners will take advantage of this much needed opportunity. Many depend on ancillary revenue-streams to support the core business,” he said.