Members of Pembrokeshire YFC had plenty to say for themselves as they took part in a busy public speaking season, adapted to a virtual format this year.

Both Welsh and English language competitions were held over two days with strong number entries of high standard in both.

The Welsh competition was held first, with Fishguard YFC winning best team in the Junior Reading competition.

The individual winners were: Best Chairman Aled Lloyd, Fishguard YFC and Best Reader Aneirin Vaughan, Llysyfran YFC.

Eglwyswrw YFC won the Junior Speaking competition, with individual awards going to Best Chairman Rhodri Lewis, Hermon YFC, Best Speaker Cerys Davies, Fishguard YFC and Best Proposer of Vote of thanks Gwenno James Hermon YFC.

Llysyfran YFC won the Intermediate Debating competition, with Leia Burge, Llysyfran YFC winning Best Chairman and Ffion Phillips Best Speaker.

Eglwyswrw YFC won the Senior Brainstrust competition with Tomos Evans, Fishguard YFC awarded the Best Chairman and EurgainHaf Wyn, Hermon YFC the Best Speaker.

Congratulations went to Llysyfran YFC on winning the overall Welsh language public speaking competition.

Following another busy week of preparations for members, the English language public speaking competition provided another full day of virtual competing.

Llawhaden YFC were awarded best team in the Junior Reading competition, with Mared Phillips, Llawhaden YFC awarded Best Chairman and Aneirin Vaughan Llysyfran YFC awarded Best Reader.

Junior Speaking proved a difficult task for the judge with nine teams competing, with Sara Edwards, Llysyfran, winning Best Chairman, Branwen Vaughan Llysyfran, Best Speaker and Yori Evans, Fishguard Best Proposer of Vote of Thanks. Eglwyswrw YFC came out on top, winning the best team.

Hermon YFC won the Intermediate Brainstrust competition, with Teleri Wilson, Fishguard YFC, winning Best Chairman, Ellie Dew, Llawhaden, YFC Most Promising Speaker, and Hermon YFC, Best Panel.

Keyston YFC won the Senior Debating competition with Lawrence Hancock winning Best Speaker and Yasmin Bevan-Rees Best Supporting Speaker, both of Keyston YFC. Gwyndaf Lewis, Hermon YFC, was judged Best Chairman and Eurgain Haf Wyn, also of Hermon YFC, awarded Most Promising Speaker.

More silverware will be heading to Llysyfran YFC as they were awarded the prestigious Brownslate trophy for highest placed club in all sections of the English public speaking following four tough competitions

The YFC thanked all the judges who gave their time to judge under different circumstances this year.

Members will be now heading on to represent Pembrokeshire at the Wales YFC public speaking weekend at the end of April.

To keep up to date with news and information on what Pembrokeshire YFC get up to, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.