David Williams of Milford Haven has pulled shopping trolleys out of the estuary in Milford Haven, but it is only his latest in a long line of acts to keep the area safe.

71-year-old David has litter picked, shovelled, swept and conducted many other tasks along the nature path between lower priory and havens head.

Along with his wife, David is a regular on the path, which in his view has become very dangerous through rotten leaves, mud and litter.

On January 19, David litter picked the path, before shovelling and sweeping the entire length by hand over several hours the following day.

Litter picking the path down to Hubberston Pill estuary, David has removed five shopping trolleys, sand bags, one ton-heavy bags, children's toy cars and several large plastic containers, dragging them to the path's entrance.

David said: "Litter picking is constant as selfish people still drop litter, not thinking or caring that what they drop can end up in estuary contributing to blocking filters to Milford dock, and the plastic bottles contributing to plastic pollution in the sea.

Some dog owners either do not pick up dog poo from the path, or if they put it in poop bags, they hang them on trees instead of putting them in a bin or taking them home."

He has also cut back brambles hanging over the path to avoid catching in people's eyes, and his actions are being recognised by the local community.

"The response from those using the path has been very appreciative and complimentary," David said, "with even a 12-year-old boy buying me two large bars of chocolate 'as I deserved something.'

A lady has brought me three coffees, a gentleman dropped off many pairs of protective gloves, another a new wheelbarrow, and Anglers Corner gave me a pair of new chest waders, as they felt sorry for me when in wellies covered in mud from the chest down.

"Other people now stop to help occasionally when they see me struggling with pulling trolleys up a very steep bank or litter picking very steep slopes, for which I am very appreciative.

I hope my small effort may inspire others to do something in their locality. People pay to go to a gym when the same benefit could be obtained doing strenuous work to benefit their community. My mantra is if something needs doing, do it, not moan because others haven’t."