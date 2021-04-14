Milford Haven School has become the first secondary school in Pembrokeshire to achieve the Autism Aware Award.

The nationally recognised and acclaimed award is 'a very special achievement' for the school, and training has been undertaken by all staff, governors and pupils.

The school recently used the 'Learning about Autism' programme which aims to improve awareness and understanding of the needs of autistic people.

The programme has been specially designed by autistic people, and specifically focuses on what they would like to be better understood about autism.

The school said that the award is just the start, and that it will now put into practice all that has been learnt, and is open to anything else they can do as a school to continue to improve.

Headteacher Ms Morris said: "I am extremely proud of everyone involved in achieving this award, especially as it shows such dedication and commitment to educating ourselves to better understand the needs of autistic people here at Milford Haven School.

"Education is a lifelong journey, and the more aware we can be of the needs of our pupils the better we can support all of our young people to fully reach their potential, both personally and academically."