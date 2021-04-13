A man from Haverfordwest admitted damaging property to an unknown value at Silverdale Lodge and then went on to damage a police cell.
26-year-old Andrew Kenneth Mann, of Glebe House, damaged property at the Johnston-based temporary accommodation including a bed, mattress, microwave oven, fridge, light fittings, mirror, curtains and other furniture, fixtures and fittings on Wednesday, March 17.
Mann then went on to damage a police cell at Haverfordwest police station to the value £125 on the same day.
Mann, who appeared for sentencing on April 12, had pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 19 March.
He was ordered to attend rehabilitation and was made to pay a fine of £50, compensation of £130, surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.