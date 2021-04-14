Pembroke Dock Town Council will be joining the national minute's silence on Saturday, April 17 in memory of Prince Philip.
The council is asking people who wish to do so, to lay flowers outside the council's offices at 28 Dimond Street. They will then be moved to the Military Cemetery.
On the day of Prince Philip's death the town council said: "Pembroke Dock Town Council sends condolences to the Queen and family on the passing of HRH Duke of Edinburgh. God save the Queen."
All Government offices across the UK, including Pembrokeshire, will be required to observe the minute's silence.
Pembroke Town Council said: "We will be commemorating the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at Pembroke Cenotaph where the Last Post will be played at 3pm. The Mayor will then lay flowers on behalf of Pembroke Town Council along with anyone else who wishes to lay flowers in tribute."
The rest of the county's councils are yet to announce how they will be observing this minute's silence, and what other things they may be doing to commemorate the death of Prince Philip.