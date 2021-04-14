Fourth birthday celebrations are on the cards for Pembroke's bridge club.
The club owner Irene Delahunty has kept the bridge club going throughout the pandemic, even though they could not play in person. She said: "There are so many of us now, we are keeping each other entertained, not only online but also on the club’s WhatsApp group!"
The bridge club quickly set up online sessions for their members after covid restrictions came into place last year, and said they have accommodated their players as best they could, during these unprecedented times.
When talking about how their clubs bridge lessons have expanded, a spokesperson for the club said: "The lessons have grown immensely over the last 12 months, with the club now having 4 teachers on hand for the different levels of players."
Sessions run three times every week. A minimum of seven tables play at the same time online, and results are shown at the end of each session.
The session times are as follows:
- 11am Tuesday
- 2pm Thursday
- 11am Friday
To join you can visit the bridge base online website. A fully qualified director is available at every session.
Lessons are taught by Peter Milewski, who can be contacted via the email address peter.milewski@gmail.com.