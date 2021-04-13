A private funeral celebrating the life of Pembroke Dock woman, Judith Rhead is to be held on Monday, April 19 at Pennar Community Church.
The police found Judith dead at her home in 9 Market Street on February 20 this year. There is currently a murder inquiry running into the circumstances surrounding her death.
The funeral directors said: "We ask that anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Judith feel free to line the route that the cortege will take adhering to Welsh Government Restrictions on social distancing."
The hearse will leave Alban Crescent, Waterston at 9.30am, and make its way to Pennar Community Church.
Only 30 people are allowed to join the private ceremony, and those wishing to attend should contact Tom Newing & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Tel 01646 693180.