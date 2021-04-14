Unknown vandals have ripped up and damaged around 40 young trees that were recently planted in Pembroke.
Last month Pembroke town councillor, Aaron Carey and author, Greg Howes finished planting 150 native trees behind the West Street car park, with help from their families.They plan to call the new area Hope Woods.
Both Greg and Cllr Carey said they were unhappy to see damage caused to the trees, which took place on Sunday, April 4 at around 8pm.
Cllr Carey said: "It's just an insult to all the effort people put in to make the town a bit nicer."
Residents close to the new woodland caught the vandals on CCTV, but the footage was not clear enough to identify the people. However they are suspected to be teenage boys.
Since then Cllr Carey and other helpers have been down to rectify the damage, they said it took them hours to sort out the trees.
When the woods were first planted, the pair were concerned about people damaging the trees. They erected a pile of debris at the entrance to the wood, hoping that would stop people causing problems.
