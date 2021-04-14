Pembrokeshire College has just opened its brand spanking new atrium and here’s what students can expect.
The new atrium contains additional social spaces on the ground floor as well as study spaces, computer stations and breakout rooms on the upper floor.
Work started in March 2020 and was completed by early January 2021 a cost of £3.5m, part funded by the Welsh Government through the 21st Century Schools Programme.
It opened to students returning to College this week (Monday, April 12) but furniture won’t be laid out as in the pictures just yet due to social distancing measures.
A spokesperson for the school said: “The new space is right at the heart of the college.
“As well as being used by students on a daily basis it will form a great additional space for events throughout the year.”