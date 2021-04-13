A 55-YEAR-OLD man facing a charge of dangerous driving has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentence at Swansea Crown Court.
Andrew David Broadhurst of Hafalnod, Tenby appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday April 12.
He pleaded guilty to the offence of dangerous driving, which took place the previous day on the Old Pembroke Road, Milford Haven.
He was committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentence on April 26.
The magistrates ordered that Broadhurst should be detained in custody on a variety of grounds, including the seriousness of the offence and previous convictions.