Twenty members of Brawdy's 14th Signal Regiment (EW) have completed a gruelling day of 20 physical activities to raise £636 for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

The members of the warrant officers and sergeants' mess set themselves the challenge of completing 20 reps of 18 circuit-type exercises, followed by a 20km cycle and a 20km run.

This was part of Wales Air Ambulance's My20 challenge, which is a special fundraiser that was created to mark the charity's 20th anniversary.

The regiment's My20 challenge took part on the disused airfield at Cawdor Barracks, in Brawdy. The team worked around meetings and other commitments to make sure that all 20 members had the time to complete all 20 activities.

Most of the team started the epic challenge with circuit exercises completing press-ups, lunges, squats, tuck jumps and burpees among others.

After the circuits were completed, members of the team all donned their cycle helmets and started the 20-kilometre bike ride.

Despite the low wind speed, the team had to struggle at times due to the fact they were cycling on an open airfield.

The last part of the challenge was the 20k run around the same airfield but on a different route.

"It was nice to get off the bikes but for some, it took a while for our legs to adjust and to get into our stride," said a regiment spokesperson.

"By this point, Due to people's different fitness levels, we were spread out over the whole route, but everyone worked hard and some of us achieved personal-best times.

"Our challenge went really well. By the end of the day, we were all extremely happy with our achievement and proud that we were able to raise money for such a great cause."

The Wales Air Ambulance celebrated its anniversary last month and to acknowledge the milestone, the charity created a new fundraising event called My20.

My20 allowed the participants to set themselves a challenge, task or activity that related to the number 20.

Katie Macro, the charity's south west Wales community fundraiser, added:

"What a way to mark our 20th anniversary. The team definitely picked an epic challenge that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

"Thank you to them all and to everyone who has donated to their My20 fundraiser. Your support will help keep our helicopters flying 24/7."

You can show your support to the regiment by sponsoring the team via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/14SRMy20.