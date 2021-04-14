Just two new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, April 14).

Public Health Wales data shows that there was one new case in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and none in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 62 new cases have been confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 210, 577 with 5,533 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 475 throughout the pandemic. There have only been two newly recorded Covid related deaths in the last fortnight in the three counties.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,933 – 10,729 in Carmarthenshire, 3,442 in Pembrokeshire and 1,762 in Ceredigion.

There have been 6,216 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,621,282 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 549,193 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 241,144 vaccinations have been administered up until April 7, 16,838 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 90,735 first doses have been administered, and 20,261 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 63,225 first does appointments and 15,230 second does and in Ceredigion 34,781 first doses have been given as well as 9,455 second doses.