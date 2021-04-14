Paul Sartori Hospice at Home have recently been awarded with the Disability Confident Committed Certificate.

Being 'disability confident' means that the organisation can be benefitted, by being able to see the pool of talent among disabled people, with the necessary skills required.

Disability Confident Committed helps increasing the understanding of disability and how to make the most of the opportunities provided by employing disabled people.

Having been awarded the certificate, Paul Sartori Hospice at Home believe barriers have been removed that might have prevented disabled people accessing employment.

The hospice hope to play their part in ensuring that disabled people have opportunities to fulfil their potential and realise their aspirations

Charity manager at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, Sandra Dade said: “We are thrilled to be recognised as being part of this scheme and look forward to continuing to support our wonderful staff, volunteers and trustees who assist in raising vital funds for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

Their services include home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18’s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

All of their services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website at www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.