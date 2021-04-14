A cat has been found and returned home in Milford Haven after disappearing on the afternoon of Sunday, April 11.
Essya Davies and her daughter, the owners of Elsa the cat, described her as ‘a shy nine-month-old tortoiseshell female.’
Essya said when describing her: “Her most recognisable feature is a shaved left side, after being neutered several months ago. Her hair is slowly growing back.”
Elsa disappeared from the clinic area on York Street in Milford Haven on Sunday, April 11 at approximately 1:30pm, but was found on the evening on Tuesday, April 13 and returned home that evening at 7:30pm.
