Future films at Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun will be partly powered by the sun, as the venue installs 54 solar panels on its south facing roof this week.

The theatre applied to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s sustainable development fund for just over £15,000 to install 20kW of solar panels with the potential to generate £2,000 worth of electricity a year.

The combined theatre, cinema and events venue is working towards a greener future and hopes that the installation of solar panels on the south facing theatre roof, at a total cost of £22,472, could reduce consumption by 70 per cent.

The venue at present has high electricity consumption with the theatre’s digital projector, lighting, heating and other factors costing around £5,000 a year.

“The grant from the PNCPA’s Sustainable Development Fund will allow the theatre to generate 20 KiloWatts for electicity, making its operations greener and more cost effective,” said the venue’s chief executive, Sue Whitbread.

As always, the theatre’s team of dedicated volunteers are on the case. They taking advantage of the scaffolding to make repairs to the West Street wall of the venue. This is in readiness for the installation of a mural this summer, in cooperation with Ancient Connections.

Ancient Connections is an arts, heritage and tourism project linking north Wexford with north Pembrokeshire.

Artists were invited to submit ideas for a mural that makes local people feel more invested in their hometown and encourages visitors to find out more.

"The mural should tell a story, or several interlinked stories that encourage local people to feel more invested in their hometown and generate intrigue and a desire to know more in visitors," read the brief to interested artists.