At Neyland Town Council's last meeting, held on Tuesday, April 6, Andrew Lye was voted to occupy the vacant seat of Neyland West Ward.

Three candidates were interviewed during the town council meeting, and Andrew Lye of Cambrian Road came out on top.

Councillor Lye returns to council chambers after two decades away, having left his last council job in 2001.

Until 2001, he had served over 12 years of service on Trowbridge Town Council, the county town of Wiltshire, as well as also serving on West Wiltshire District Council.

Andrew Lye said: "Having moved to Neyland in April 2020, after over 19 years in Johnston, I am settling down to what will hopefully be my last house move.

"It is therefore important that I give my time to help the community where my partner Carol and I have made our home.

"I have experience behind me, but I fully accept that I will have to learn more about the town and its history, despite living in Johnston, previously.

"Moving here at the start of the first lockdown has meant that we haven't been able to meet people and get involved."

Andrew added: "The town is fortunate to have the new community hub building and when life returns to near normal, people and groups will be able to make full use of the facilities.

"I just want to work with the other town and county councillors to ensure we get the best for the town and its people.

"We are so fortunate to have the marina and the promenade, and I just want us to have a good town to live, work and enjoy in our free time."