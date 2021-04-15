As of Tuesday, April 13, Skomer Island has been taking pre-bookings for visitors to finally visit the island after months of almost absolute desertion.

The reaction has already been fantastic within the first day, as hundreds have already booked their first trip to Skomer since it reopened.

In order to manage the flow of visitors, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing in measure, the team at Skomer Island have introduced an online booking system.

This will allow visitors to travel safely through Lockley Lodge at Martin's Haven and onwards to Skomer Island for their trip.

The team wish to discourage queuing at Lockley Lodge in order for social distancing measures to maintain, and so the online booking system and pre-booking scheme is also to not materialise queues.

Lockley Lodge will still be open to visitors, who will need to 'check-in' at least one hour before their allocated departure time to Skomer Island.

With fewer people allowed on each boat to and from the island, this reduces the overall number of visitors to Skomer Island on any one day.

Tickets will not be transferable or allowed for resale, and there is a maximum number of six tickets available per customer.

To ask about requirements for larger numbers of tickets, it is asked you contact islands@welshwildlife.org for further information.

The Pembrokeshire Islands have said: "We can't wait to welcome you all back."

For more information on tickets, and of course to book your trip to Skomer Island, then visit https://www.pembrokeshire-islands.co.uk/boat-trips/land-on-skomer/.