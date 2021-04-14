One of the US Navy’s flag ship ‘wasp series, amphibious assault ships’ is currently operating off the coast of the Havens just 30 miles out to sea.
The 250m long, 40,000 ton Iwo Jima LHD-7 is currently deployed in the Celtic Sea after disembarking from Norfolk on Thursday, March 25.
The ship is accompanied by Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) and amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD-17).
The three ships together make up the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) which was involved in a month-long exercise in March called COMPTUEX (composite unit training exercise) consisting of simulating attacks by hostile aircraft, ships, and submarines in real-time and on-shore exercises including conducting raids in daytime and night-time urban environments.
Keep your eyes peeled and you might get a chance to spot her.
