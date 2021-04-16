People are continuing to be asked to fill out the crime and disorder survey, set up by Safer Pembrokeshire.
The Safer Pembrokeshire programme is made up of different organisations, which all aim to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in our county.
The more people that fill out this survey, the better the results will be, say the organisers.
One of the results of the survey is to create an updated version of the community safety plan, which will in turn change the way crime reduction targets are met.
A spokesperson for Safer Pembrokeshire said: "The survey will ask about your perceptions of crime in general and in particular anti-social behaviour, community cohesion and hate crime in your community and also your feelings about your personal safety and whether these have changed in the last 12 months. Your responses are important and will help to shape the focus of the partnership’s work."
Funded by the Home Office and Welsh Government this survey will be available until Friday, April 30, and can be found following this link.