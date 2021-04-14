A PEMBROKE Dock man has been charged with resisting police and obstructing a police constable in the course of his or her duty at Penally Camp near Tenby.
Darren Edmundson of Ferry Terrace, Waterloo was charged with committing the offence on September 21 of last year.
The camp was the site of several protests, both for and against it housing asylum seekers, last September.
Edmundson, 30, was not present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court when his case was heard on Tuesday, April 13, nor was he present at an earlier hearing on March 30.
No plea was entered, and the case was again adjourned to April 28 for a plea hearing. This was in order for Edmundson to prove he has completed a Covid test.
Comments are closed on this article.