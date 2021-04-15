Neyland Cricket Club and Neyland Community School have teamed up for two new programmes to get local primary school children into the sport.
The two programmes being run are the All Stars for children aged five to eight, and the Dynamos for those aged between nine and 11.
Both programmes will take place across eight weeks, each Friday between May 7 and June 25.
Each of the eight classes during the programme take place between 6pm and 7pm on the Friday evening at Neyland Cricket Club.
The programmes will be led by Ben Noden and Sean Hannon, along with a number of first team cricketers.
Neyland Community School said: "The children, both boys and girls, are guaranteed to have fun and learn about cricket."
About the All Stars programme, they had to say: "The activity and game-based programme is suitable for all skill levels, providing your child with the foundations to begin a lifelong love of physical activity and cricket, while making friends in a safe and enjoyable environment."
"Dynamos Cricket will help you grow your child's love of the game, and will give them the opportunity to socialise and make friends in a safe environment."