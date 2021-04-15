People throughout Wales who are unable to work from home are being encouraged to access lateral flow self-test kits, as they are rolled out nationwide.

The rapid coronavirus testing kits will be available to collect from local test sites including the Archives, in Prendergast, Haverfordwest, from Friday, April 16.

It is hoped that improving the availability of lateral flow tests will make regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus more convenient.

The scheme will also make the step as to making the tests accessible for people not covered under existing schemes at workplaces, childcare settings, schools, colleges and universities.

As many as one in three people may have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms, meaning asymptomatic testing is seen as an important means to keep people safe as restrictions are eased.

At each testing site, people will be able to collect the rapid lateral flow tests between 8am and 1pm. Appointments before collection are not necessary.

Sites will close for a deep clean and re-open for symptomatic testing between 2pm and 8pm each day.

Each person will routinely be able to collect two packs of seven self-test kits for home use. It is recommended that tests are undertaken twice a week with the results recorded on the UK Government portal.

The Welsh Government is also looking at other collection venues for test kits to be made available, as well as being directly delivered to people’s homes.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said: “It is important that testing is made as convenient and accessible as possible. We are especially keen for self-test kits to be used by people who cannot work from home so they can undertake regular testing. This will help to keep them and their families safe.

“We know that up to one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms at all and can therefore spread it unknowingly. As we continue to ease restrictions, the routine testing of asymptomatic people will be imperative in our battle against the virus.”