A LORRY driver, who was nearly three times the drink-drive limit when stopped by police at Letterston, has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.
Appearing before Haverfordwest magistrates on April 13, Piotr Suski, of New Ross, Wexford, Ireland admitted driving a DAF FLF articulated lorry on the A40 at Letterston on April 12 while over the drink-drive limit.
A reading of 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35, was recorded.
43-year-old Suski’s case was committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on April 27.
He was remanded into custody until that date.