MAKING a trip into Pembrokeshire during lockdown cost a Cardiff driver a total of £434.
Anthony Dennis Crosby, 40, of Llandaff North, appeared by live link at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 13.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with an instruction from a relevant person during the first lockdown period. The court heard that he was stopped on the A40 at Penblewin, near Narberth on May 6, 2020.
He was asked by PC Benbow to go home to Cardiff, but did not do so, and did not have any reasonable excuse for being in Pembrokeshire.
Crosby, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £200 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £34.
