A MARLOES pensioner has denied making more than 160 indecent images of children over a 10-year period.
Appearing before Haverfordwest magistrates on April 13, Derek Lister, aged 72, denied making three indecent Category A images, the most serious, of a child; 14 Category B images, and 152 Category C images, all between June 13, 2009 and November 28, 2019 at Marloes.
The 'making' charge relates to the downloading and possession of the images.
The case against Lister was adjourned for trial at Swansea Crown Court on May 11.
He was granted unconditional bail until that date.
