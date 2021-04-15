A 54-YEAR-OLD Pembroke man is denying three charges of drug-driving.
Sean Patrick Agnew of Vetch Close appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 13 to plead not guilty to the charges.
The alleged offences took place on October 30 at South Road, Pembroke, where police stated that Agnew drove a Nissan Quashqai when he had over the legal limit of cocaine, cannabis and Diazepam in his body.
The case was adjourned until June 6th for trial at the same court, and Agnew was given unconditional bail to attend.
On 30th October 2020 at Pembroke, drove a motor vehicle, namely a Nissan
Qashqai index CP62HSV, on a road, namely South Road, Pembroke when the
proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in your blood, namely
440(µg/l), exceeded the specified limit
Contrary to section 5A(1)(a) and (2) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2
to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.
Plea: Not Guilty - 13/04/2021
On 30th October 2020 at Pembroke, drove a motor vehicle, namely a Nissan
Qashqai index CP62HSV, on a road, namely South Road, Pembroke when
the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Diazepam, in your blood, namely
>800(µg/l), exceeded the specified limit
Contrary to section 5A(1)(a) and (2) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2
to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.
