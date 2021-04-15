A Saundersfoot family restaurant catering for diners, not “vertical drinking,” will be allowed to use its rear decking area until 11pm following approval of a licence variation.
Extending the licence from 9pm to 11pm, with people to have left by 11.30pm, at the rear of the Kookaba on High Street, would allow for a second sitting of diners, owner Chris Llewellyn told members of the licensing committee on Wednesday (April 14).
She runs the Australian themed restaurant with her son Jonathan, and made clear to Pembrokeshire County Councillors that it was a “family dining experience not a drinking establishment for vertical drinking.”
A separate planning application variation would have to be approved by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.
Recommendations made during discussions with council pollution control including to limit the numbers outside to 40, increasing the exterior fencing hight to stop noise and light disturbing neighbours and drinks only available to seated patrons with food were agreed by the applicant.
Neighbour Colin Evans, whose home backs on to the dining area, spoke in support of the application at the committee saying any issues had been allayed by the applicant and he had no concerns regarding noise or lighting.
“Therefore in the spirit of neighbourly goodwill and our wish to assist in the positive continuance of family businesses and facilities in the village, we believe the proposal to be a fair and reasonable one,” said Mr Evans, adding “The Sands causes more problems being open until 4.30am.”