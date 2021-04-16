Neyland Town Council has awarded a grant to Neyland Community School, for a new outdoor learning project, giving the school children the opportunity to learn while outdoors.

The £2,000 grant is the most which Neyland Town Council have given to an organisation, and the very thankful school have been working hard for the new facility for the children.

Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools has played a huge part in the development of the project, and mayor of Neyland, councillor Simon Hancock was very pleased with their work.

The mayor arrived at the school and was present alongside Mike Harry, chair of the Neyland Town Improvement Committee to see the update on the work.

Simon Hancock said: "Neyland Town Council is delighted to be able to support this enhanced learning opportunity for local children.

"Working in collaboration with Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools, we are pleased to see the inclusion of so many exciting features including a sensory/memory garden, covered area and log circle.

"The council wishes the school every possible success with this very worthwhile project."

Headteacher Clare Hewitt said: "We are thrilled with the kind donation of £2,000 from Neyland Town Council for the development of our outdoor area.

"The children have been working hard on sharing their ideas on what they would like to see and also clearing and preparing the area for some upcoming works.

"We are all excited to see our plans come to life. On behalf of our school community, a big thank you to Neyland Town Council."