A local surfer has finished third in the British Surfing Championships in Scotland, putting him in with a chance of reaching the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games.
Harry Cromwell of Manorbier recently returned from Scotland after finishing third in the first British Surfing Championships held in Scotland since 1992.
Harry, a full-time fisherman, now has his eyes on the first ever surfing games to be held at the Olympics, due to take place this July in Japan.
Should he make it to Tokyo, he will be faced alongside world surfing champions, World Surf League tour veterans, as well as rookie professionals at the historical games.
The third-place finish was a great achievement for Harry and his team after a 16-hour-long drive and choppy conditions in the Scottish waters.
For his great achievement in Scotland, he was awarded with a £500 watch along with the chance to compete in the World Games, which are due to be held in El Salvador this May.
The World Games are all that stand between father of four Harry and representing team GB in the Tokyo Olympics.