Practice staff from Tenby Surgery were delighted to return to Caldey Island by boat yesterday morning, April 14, to offer second dose vaccinations to the order of monks that live there, as well as to the eligible residents of the Island.
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was safely transferred by boat, along with the immunisers, to provide a combination of first and second vaccine doses.
Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long term care said: “This is definitely one of our more unique vaccination clinics to reach our communities and we are pleased to be returning.”
Caldey Island is one of Britain’s holy islands with a long monastic heritage. The Cistercian monks took up residence in 1929 and lead a life of prayer and quiet living.
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, day guests were allowed to visit the island in the summer season and the island is due to reopen to the public on May 1.