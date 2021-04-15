A NARBERTH man, accused of making threats to kill in the town has had the charge against him withdrawn.
Appearing before Haverfordwest magistrates today, April 15, Jack Whittock, of High Street faced a charge of making threats to kill a man in Narberth on April 13.
That charge was withdrawn by the court.
Appearing before the court, Whittock denied a second charge of making a threatening telephone call to a woman in Narberth on April 13.
He was remanded into custody until the next court hearing on April 21.