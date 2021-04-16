Today, April 16, is the deadline for stories to be submitted to the Torch Theatre for the 'Pembrokeshire Story' project.
The project will be an ongoing and developing project, and so the number of stories will increase as the showing becomes a bigger event.
Many stories have been sent in by both rural and urban people of Pembrokeshire, and of all ages and generations.
James Williams has teamed up with the Torch Theatre for the project, which was started by Peter Doran after his father regaled him with stories as he recovered from Covid-19 early on into the pandemic.
Currently, ten artists are coming up with artistic responses of how to show the stories being sent in by photographs, film or audio.
The project will be shown via a map of the county, and stories will be told as the audience travel across the map.
The Pembrokeshire Story will be shown as a projection at eight different locations across the county. Further information about this will be announced in due course.
To submit your story today, then email marketing@torchtheatre.co.uk with the film, audio or photographs of how to tell your story of Pembrokeshire.