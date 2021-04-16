Six new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, April 16).

Public Health Wales data shows that there was two new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and three in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 48 new cases have been confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 210,729 with 5,535 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 475 throughout the pandemic. There have only been two newly recorded Covid related deaths in the last fortnight in the three counties.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,942 – 10,732 in Carmarthenshire, 3,444 in Pembrokeshire and 1,766 in Ceredigion.

There have been 10,828 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,657,028 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 574,590 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 263,001 vaccinations have been administered up until April 14, 21,857 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 95,973 first doses have been administered, and 26,523 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 66,657 first dose appointments and 18,008 second dose and in Ceredigion 37,212 first doses have been given as well as 10,648 second doses.