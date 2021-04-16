PEMBROKESHIRE'S oldest man has died at the age of 106 after a long and happy life filled, in later years, with reminiscences about his boyhood, family and working life in Fishguard.

Emlyn Morgan was born in Trecenni, just outside Lowertown, in 1914. He died last Friday, April 9, of natural causes. He shared a birthday with Prince Philip and coincidentally died on the same day as him.

One of his Mr Morgan's early memories was the rescue of the Dutch Schooner, the Hermina, just off Needle Rock in 1920, when he was six years old.

Mr Morgan was one of the crowd of people who ran to the cliffs above the shipwreck. His father then descended the cliffs, with the help of a rope, and rescued one of the stranded crew members. He received a gold watch from the Dutch royal family as thanks for his heroism.

Mr Morgan himself was also recognised for his own acts of heroism; he was presented with a Legion d'honneur medal in 2015 as recognition of his role in the D-Day landings.

One of nine siblings, Mr Morgan moved from Trecenni to Clive Road, Fishguard at the age of eight. He attended Fishguard Junior School (the now demolished Girls and Boys School) leaving to become an apprentice for Western Welsh Buses and then a bus driver in Carmarthen.

He left them to work for British Rail at Fishguard Harbour in a variety of roles, ending up doing clerical work. He walked to work each day and grew his own vegetables, both things his family believe contributed to his good health and longevity.

Mr Morgan met his wife, Mair, in Trefin and the couple went on to have three children, living in the village for a while before moving back to Fishguard.

He had four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, with another due this summer, living all over the globe, from Dubai to the United States of America.

In his later life Mr Morgan moved to live just down the road from his daughter, Marian, in Stratford Upon Avon. He lived independently in supported accommodation up until the end of March this year.

Mr Morgan remained in good health up until the end of his life.

"He had all his marbles which was amazing," said his daughter Marian. "He didn't forget a thing.

He enjoyed listening to the radio and political programmes on the television as well as recounting family history.

"I spent Christmas with him," said Marian. "We had four days when we just talked about family history and we laughed and laughed.

"He was fit and healthy pretty much up to the end."

Marian said that both she and her sister had been touched by the masses of cards they had received from people in Fishguard.

"We had him for so much longer than many people have their fathers. Not many people my age still have their fathers," she said.

"He was a loving dad and we all adored him. We all miss him desperately. It's heart breaking for all of us, but he was 106 and he had a wonderful life right up to the end."