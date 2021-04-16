The Queen has been “touched” by the support of the public in the wake of Prince Philip’s passing, according to reports.

Last week, her majesty lost her husband of more than 70 years as the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99.

On Saturday, the Duke will be laid to rest in St George’s Chapel with a guest list of just 30 close family amid coronavirus restrictions.

It is though an original guest list of 800 people was planned for Prince Philip’s funeral.

Senior royals have paid tribute to the longest-serving British consort throughout the week as well as high-profile public figures throughout the world.

Members of the public have also paid their respects as Philip’s eldest son, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales was moved as he visited floral tributes left for his late father yesterday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has delivered a message on behalf of the Queen in response to the outpouring of support.

They said: "Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of the Duke in celebration of his life.

"The tributes received from young and old are truly a testament to the remarkable life and lasting endeavours of His Royal Highness."

The Queen will be accompanied to her husband’s funeral in the state Bentley by a lady-in-waiting, but will sit alone in St George’s Chapel.

While the Queen will be joined by her trusted companion on her way to the service, she will sit by herself in the quire of the chapel, with all mourners following Covid-19 guidelines and remaining socially distanced.

The lady-in-waiting will not sit in the quire and is not counted among the guest list of 30.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen faced “some very difficult” decisions as she selected the limited number of guests allowed to attend, and had tried to ensure all branches of the duke’s family were there.

Guests to attend and mourn the Duke of Edinburgh include Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, as well as Charles and Camilla.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will also be in attendance.

A spokesperson added: "The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes.

"All of the arrangements have been signed off by Her Majesty.

"All the arrangements are being done to meet with the Duke's wishes and Her Majesty making the final decision."