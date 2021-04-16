POLICE have released upsetting images after sheep were killed in a dog attack near Crymych last Saturday, April 10.
Dyfed-Powys Police Rural Crime Team said: “Yet another livestock worrying incident where sheep have been killed and others left with serious injuries as a result of a dog attack.
“This incident occurred in the Felindre Farchog, Crymych area on Saturday, April 10.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ceredigion Rural Crime Team via 101."
