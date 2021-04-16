Pembroke Dock siblings, Harley and Maisie McNally, put on their walking shoes to raise £600 for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity

The young brother and sister walked 20 miles throughout March as part of the charity’s 20th birthday fundraising challenge My20.

Seven-year-old Harley, and his little sister Maisie, five, smashed their original target of wanting to raise £50 each.

Wales Air Ambulance marked its 20th anniversary this year and to acknowledge the milestone, the charity created a new fundraising event called My20. The event allowed the participants to pick their own challenge, task or activity that reflected the number ‘20’.

Harley is no stranger to fundraising for the charity. He has previously raised over £300 by taking part in last year’s Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim. However, this was little Maisie’s first go at fundraising.

Their proud mum, Jessica Hughes, is delighted that the children have raised so much money for the lifesaving charity, she said: “They both loved it. My20 kept them occupied and out of the house. I'm so proud of Harley and Maisie, at quite a young age they know so much about the service and have raised an amazing £600.

“Harley and Maisie understand completely why the Wales Air Ambulance is necessary for everybody and they also know people who have needed the service. This is why wanted to raise money for the charity, knowing its services have helped poorly people!”

Katie Macro, the Charity’s south west Wales community fundraiser, said: “A huge congratulations to two fundraising stars, Harley and Maisie, for completing the My20 challenge and raising £600. What you have both done, and the money you have raised, will help us to help others.

“It’s always wonderful to hear stories of children fundraising at such a young age and enjoying the challenge that they’ve chosen. Walking 20 miles is a lot for anyone, let alone when you’re as young as Harley and Maisie. Thank you to everyone who has support the children in their latest fundraiser.”

To show your support to the Pembroke Dock Community School Pupils, Harley and Maisie, you can donate to their My20 fundraiser via their Just Giving page Harley & Maisie’s My20.

justgiving.com/fundraising/HarleyandMaisieWalk