A 36-year-old man facing charges of assault and using threatening words or behaviour has been further remanded in custody by Haverfordwest magistrates.
Christopher David John O'Connell of Coxhill, Narberth, appeared before the court by live link on Wednesday, April 14.
He had previously been remanded from the court on April 8, when he entered a not guilty plea to the two alleged offences, which police stated took place on April 6 with two men as the victims.
Wednesday's court further remanded O'Connell in custody for trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 12.