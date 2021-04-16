Young Cresselly fundraiser, Magi Arthur has raised £202 for the HOPE centre in Neyland.
The seven-year-old decided to set up a tabletop stall outside her home in Cresselly, where she sold a range of items, including bikes, books and toys.
Magi's grandfather, John Parry has multiple sclerosis, and is one of the reasons why she chose to raise money for the Hope centre, which specialise in providing MS therapy.
She said: "I want to raise money to help people walk and be active."
There are plans to continue this work into the summer, raising more funds for local charities.