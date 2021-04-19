Welsh Conservatives have pledged to safe-guard the status of Withybush Hospital and return consultant-led maternity services to the site, if elected.
The claim came as the Welsh Conservative Senedd candidate for Preseli Pembrokeshire Paul Davies unveiled plans that his party believes will support Withybush Hospital, and criticised the past two decades of Labour's management of the NHS in Wales.
Labour candidate Jackie Jones was quick to respond saying she was determined to see Withybush 'fit for the 21st century'.
The Welsh Tories are proposing a NHS Hospitals and Buildings Recovery Fund, which they say would "safe-guard the status of Withybush Hospital and return consultant-led maternity services to the site", slamming Labour's 'determination to downgrade the vitally-important Withybush Hospital.'
Paul Davies said: “The last year has shone a spotlight inevitably on our Welsh NHS’s relentless efforts in battling Covid-19.
“But the same light also exposed how 22 years of Labour rule has badly let down our Welsh NHS.
Labour candidate for the Senedd Jackie Jones responded to Davies' claims by saying she was determined to see improvements at Withybush.
"I’m already on record that as Senedd Member I will vigorously campaign to have the services at Withybush fit for the 21st century.
A list of election candidates for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and Preseli Pembrokeshire can be accessed here.
The Senedd elections take place on Thursday, May 6.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment