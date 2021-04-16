David Millborrow, an RSPCA officer, is running 590 miles across south Wales to raise funds for animals in need.

Currently on 22 miles, David hopes to have completed his entire lap of south Wales by the end of 2021.

Inspector Millborrow, who has been on the frontline for the RSPCA since 2014, was motivated to complete to challenge after a 'really tough' winter for south Wales' wildlife.

As his run is in order to help the animals, David hopes the money raised will help vital funds for the region's hedgehogs, wild birds and other wildlife.

A lover of wildlife, David was one of the officers who raced to the aid of two badgers stuck between metal steps and a wall in Cwmbran.

His first run on April 10, which got him to the 22-mile mark, started at the RSPCA Cymru headquarters in Cardiff, as he started his lap of south Wales.

Between runs however, David will have to return to his home in Crickhowell, and start each run where the ended the previous one.

The circuit stretches from Newport in the south-east, all the way to Knighton, Aberystwyth, St. David's and back as the RSPCA officer aims to complete a full loop of the bottom half of Wales.

David said: "After so long in lockdown, it's an exciting but daunting prospect to be planning a 590-mile lap of south Wales!

"I want to start each run where I left off, so there'll be some huge logistical challenges too, as I'll sometimes need to head back to Crickhowell between runs. Although, I'm hoping to book some time off and find some accommodation along the route too.

"Winter this year was really tough for Wales' wildlife, and my inspectorate colleagues and I often dealt with troubled wild birds, hedgehogs and other animals. I wanted to raise money to help support our work rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wildlife, in particular.

"I've been overwhelmed already by people's generosity, and I'd be so grateful for any donations, which will help keep a spring in my step as I aim to run right around south Wales - from Newport, to Knighton, Aberystwyth, St. David's and back to my starting point, at RSPCA Cymru HQ in Cardiff."

If you'd like to donate to David's run across south Wales, then visit the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dave-milborrow1.