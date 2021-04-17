PEMBROKESHIRE racing pigeons will be amongst hundreds from all over the UK taking to the skies in tribute to Prince Philip today.

Ahead of the veteran royal's funeral, ten racing birds will be released in each of 65 cities, including the smallest UK city of St Davids, at midday.

West Wales Racing Pigeon Club stalwart John Benniman, 83, will be climbing to the top of the tower of St Davids Cathedral with ten of his 50 birds to take part in the tribute.

"Not everybody realises that the royal family has had racing pigeons for over 100 years, and that the Queen is the patron of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association," said Mr Benniman, who lives in Redberth.

"Each bird represents a decade of Prince Philip's life."

After their noon release, the pigeons will all then fly back to their homes, and the Pembrokeshire contingent could be roosting in Redberth within the hour, weather conditions and predators in the skies over the Preselis permitting.

Added Mr Benniman:

"It's very nice to be able to pay tribute to a man of my generation. We've both lived through the Second World War and come from the era when you just got on with it."

Ian Evans, chief executive of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association (RPRA), said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh and we want to commemorate his life and show our support for the royal family.

“The RPRA and the royal family both share a rich history together as the family has had a close affinity with the sport for over 100 years, so we wanted to celebrate this by liberating pigeons across the UK."

“When accompanying the Queen to the Sandringham Estate, the Duke always showed an interest in the royal pigeons and we feel that this would be a fitting tribute.”