A KILL the Bill protest is due to take place in Pembrokeshire today, Saturday April 17.
The peaceful march and rally is amongst a number being held throughout the UK to oppose the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
The Pembrokeshire gathering, at 1pm, will assemble on the Picton playing fields, Haverfordwest.
Individuals and activists from local groups, including Extinction Rebellion Pembrokeshire, Stand Up to Racism West Wales, Pembrokeshire People's Assembly and Reclaim These Streets Pembrokeshire are due to be taking part.
People will be asked to wear masks and keep to social distancing regulations.