The nation fell silent on Saturday as Prince Philip's funeral marked a life of service, devotion and duty.

The Queen and her family gathered to say farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh, as therest of the world watched on.

St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was decorated with Philip’s insignia reflecting his many roles in public life and his connections with many nations, and his coffin was brought there in a customised Land Rover he helped design.

The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, wore a face mask as she led 30 mourners under limits required by current coronavirus laws.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, is carried on the purpose-built Land Rover Defender followed by the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, the Earl of Snowdon, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence outside St George’s Chapel, Windsor CastleThe Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried on the purpose-built Land Rover Defender followed by members of the royal family outside St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Queen during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire The Queen during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel (Yui Mok/PA)
Pupils at the Duke of Edinburgh’s former school, Gordonstoun in Moray, observe the one-minute silence on the day of his funeralPupils at the Duke of Edinburgh’s former school, Gordonstoun in Moray, observe the one-minute silence on the day of his funeral (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mourner during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, BerkshireThe Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin during his funeral service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Land Rover Defender carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh is followed by members of the royal familyThe Land Rover Defender carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh is followed by members of the royal family (Leon Neal/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall watching the procession at the Galilee Porch of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of the Duke of EdinburghThe Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall watching the procession at the Galilee Porch of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, BerkshireThe Queen watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried into his funeral service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, BerkshireThe Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried into his funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, on the Land Rover Defender outside St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, BerkshireThe Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, on the Land Rover Defender outside St George’s Chapel (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen arrives ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, BerkshireThe Queen arrives ahead of the funeral (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeralThe Prince of Wales walks behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, outside St George’s Chapel (Hannah McKay/PA)
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence follow the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin at Windsor Castle, BerkshireThe Princess Royal, Prince of Wales, Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence follow the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin at Windsor Castle (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge, left, and The Duke of Sussex, right, at Windsor Castle, BerkshireThe Duke of Cambridge, left, and the Duke of Sussex, right, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with Personal Standard, is carried to the purpose-built Land Rover Defender ahead of his funeral at Windsor Castle, BerkshireThe Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried to the purpose-built Land Rover Defender ahead of his funeral at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Fell ponies Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm and the Duke of Edinburgh’s driving carriage in the Quadrangle ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle, Berkshire Fell ponies Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm and the Duke of Edinburgh’s driving carriage in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, Berkshire The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position at Windsor Castle (Leon Neal/PA)
A guard stands in front of flowers laid out on the grass outside St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the funeral of the Duke of EdinburghA guard stands in front of flowers laid out on the grass outside St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Hannah McKay/PA)
Members of the military arrive for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle, Berkshire Members of the military arrive for the funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A detachment of the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland arrive at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the funeral of the Duke of EdinburghA detachment of the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh funeralMarching outside St George’s Chapel (Hannah McKay/PA)