CARDIGAN and North Pembs Amnesty International are staging ‘Making The Best Of It’, a virtual online concert which will be screened on Saturday, May 1 at 7.30pm.
It follows last year’s cancellation of their 15th annual ‘Making a Song and Dance of It’ event at Rhos-y-Gilwen due to Covid.
Organisers say the online concert will be ‘the usual eclectic mix of music, song and a little poetry.
Headlining will be local singer Lowri Evans, accompanied by guitarist Lee Mason.
Described by ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris as one of his ‘absolute favourite artists’, Lowri is blessed with a voice capable of wide emotional power.
Her songs take their musical colours from a broad palette that includes Americana, Folk, Country and Blues, all beautifully knitted together through her innate musicality and heartfelt delivery.
Lee Mason’s beautifully judged playing and subtle harmonies have been integral to Lowri’s music from the outset.
Together they have toured the USA, performed sessions for Bob Harris on BBC Radio 2, been playlisted on BBC Radio and regularly perform in venues across the UK and in festivals such as Cambridge Folk, Underneath the Stars, Celtic Connections, Wychwood Festival, Greenman Festival and Hay Festival.
Glen Peters and Trio Looney (Helen Jefferson, Gwen Williams and Nick Heath), Marion Carlisle, Kate and Megan, Charlie and Caz, and local poet Dave Rendle, will also be appearing.
All performers are appearing for free and it is hoped a fair sum can be raised for Amnesty International's work for human rights.
Video performances (available on 1 May): amnestyevent.co.uk
Donations link: justgiving.com/fundraising/cardiganpembs-amnesty