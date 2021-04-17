A CARDIGAN entrepreneur who runs a number of holiday and hospitality venues in Ceredigion says he believes that some form of ‘vaccine pass’ is inevitable in the wake of the pandemic.

James Lynch, whose business portfolio includes Cardigan’s Pizzatipi and the Fforest glamping site at Cilgerran, told the Tivy-Side he was resigned to such measures being brought in as temporary safeguards, proving that customers had received their vaccinations.

“I think in the short-term, say two to three years, the use of use of some form of passport or proof is inevitable,” he said.

“Individual businesses, particularly in hospitality and events, may choose to impose conditions of entry amounting to the same thing.

“Better for Government to legislate with a clear set of rules than have random individual policies and exclusions - so I am broadly in support.

“I share concerns over individual freedom and potential prejudice of minority groups, so would want to see exemptions and any legislation regularly reviewed and strictly time limited.”

His remarks follow the publication of a report showing 91% of travellers would be comfortable using digital health passports to help restart travel.

The study, commissioned by Amadeus and delivered by Censuswide, provides encouraging news for the industry, with 41% of travelers keen to book international travel within six weeks of restrictions lifting.

The survey of 9,055 travelers in France, Spain, Germany, India, UAE, Russia, Singapore, UK and US also contained a note of caution for the industry with over 9 in 10 (93%) having some concerns around how their health data for travel would be stored.