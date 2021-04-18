PEMBROKESHIRE joined the nation in paying tribute to Prince Philip on the day of his funeral yesterday, Saturday April 17.
Flags were lowered to half mast on buildings throughout the county, including at Pembroke Castle.
At 3pm, the national minute's silence took place to mark the start of the royal funeral, and Pembroke's deputy mayor, Cllr Linda Asman, laid a wreath at Pembroke Castle.
She was joined in tribute by the Rector of Pembroke, Rev Peter Jones; Pembroke and Pembroke Dock Royal British Legion standard bearer, Reg Thomas, and bugler Cindy Hissey who played the Last Post.
Our picture was taken by Pembroke Dock photographer Martin Cavaney, who welcomed Prince Philip to the opening of Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre in 2014.
Martin, who organised the town's bi-centenary celebrations, spoke to both Prince Philip and the Queen in his role as a trustee of the centre.
Earlier in the day, there was a tribute in the skies as 10 racing pigeons were released from the tower of St Davids Cathedral.
Each of the ten birds marked a decade of Prince Philip's life.
The UK's smallest city was one of 65 locations to see the racing pigeon release.
