OUTDOOR drinkers in Tenby created an evening of disturbances for residents and a morning of cleaning up by council workers.
At one point, around 300 people were reported to be gathered in the harbour area, with the resulting noise and litter described by one resident as 'grim'.
There were further reports of youngsters walking through the town with boxes full of alcohol, with other people buying takeaway drinks from licensed premises before making their way to the harbour.
One resident posting on social media said: "If the Welsh Government had allowed pub beer gardens to open, when they allowed people to move around/stay away - then there would be a lot less litter.
"Not only is Tenby strewn with litter, but most streets, corners of houses etc are being used as a public toilet. Last night urine was running down the pavements.
"Let’s get pubs open and their toilets being used, please."
Another local person commented:
"When we walked down (the) harbour about 5-30ish, music was blaring, people drinking, dancing, it was like a rave.
"Police were there and police van arrived with back up. Was awful, no respect."
Another added: "It's absolutely disgusting how people treat our lovely town of Tenby."
Only a fortnight ago, following underage drinking, disturbances and clashes in Tenby over the Easter weekend, police reassured that they would be stepping up patrols.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19224260.police-patrols-increase-tenby-following-reports-clashes-underage-drinking/
The Western Telegraph has contacted Dyfed Powys Police for a comment on the current situation.
Pembrokeshire County Council operatives have been working since earlier this morning to remove rubbish in various locations in the town, including piles of bottles and other litter under picnic tables at the harbour.
