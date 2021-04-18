PEMBROKESHIRE football star Joe Allen is set to miss the remainder of Stoke City's season - but has not ruled out being fit for the delayed Euro 2020.

The 31 year-old midfielder, who is a former pupil of Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, suffered calf and hamstring injuries playing for Wales last month.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill has said that Allen is unlikely to return for the Potters before the Championship season ends on May 8.

But he has not ruled out Allen being available for Wales's Euro 2020 campaign, which begins against Switzerland in Baku on June 12.

"Joe always wants to play - you kind of have to put the reins on him a little bit – there's no point us rushing him back to play," O'Neill said.

"The injury is more serious than we first thought when he came off for Wales, it's probably unlikely we'll see him play for us again this season.

"But I don't think there's any risk for him (regarding) participating in the Euros," added O'Neill, who described Allen's injury as a 'huge loss.'

Allen, who grew up in Narberth, had returned to action with Stoke in December 2020, having been out for nine months with an Achilles injury.

The former Liverpool and Swansea City man made his first Wales appearance since 2019 in their World Cup qualifier defeat in Belgium.

Unfortunately, however, he was forced off after just seven minutes of the 3-1 defeat in March, and the midfielder has not played since.

"With his Achilles injury, he was chomping at the bit to come back and the main thing is that he’s come back from that," added O'Neill.

“This is an injury that is possibly indirectly linked to that.

"What you tend to do is maybe come a little bit over-reliant on the other side, which is where he had this calf strain and hamstring strain.

"That’s possibly a factor in the number of games he’s played and coming back from a long-term injury.

“But Joe will be fine, he’ll be fit and I anticipate he will go away to the Euros.

"Hopefully have a great tournament and be in a good place when he comes back to us for the start of next season."